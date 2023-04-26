Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

