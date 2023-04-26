Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.
SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
SAR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.37.
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.
