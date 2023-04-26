Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SAR opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

