Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,276 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 204,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.