Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,031 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

