Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Scholastic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $8,189,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $4,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

