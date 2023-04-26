Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($27.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.66). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($27.04), with a volume of 311,551 shares changing hands.
Schroders Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.78.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
