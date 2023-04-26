Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 221,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,526. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

