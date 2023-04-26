Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down to $68.79

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.79, but opened at $66.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 186,067 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

