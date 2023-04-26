Seele-N Trading 91.7% Lower This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 91.7% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $203,841.25 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00029702 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $236,065.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

