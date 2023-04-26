Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.34

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $27.84. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 36,546 shares traded.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.