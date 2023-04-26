Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 2%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.10. 287,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 327,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Semrush Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $110,105.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $110,105.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,143.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $31,662.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $525,216.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,295,366. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

