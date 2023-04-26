Senior plc (LON:SNR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 162.06 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.49. The firm has a market cap of £679.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3,272.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,568.98). Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

