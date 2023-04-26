Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

SQNS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 14,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 190.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

