Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Down 1.1%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.44). 137,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 319,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.93.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

