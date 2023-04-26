Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 102,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,810. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
