Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

