Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

SHECY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,115. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.