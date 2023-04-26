Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNZL. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.34) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.22) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.59) to GBX 3,375 ($42.15) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.92).
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of Bunzl stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.75) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,142 ($39.24). The stock had a trading volume of 461,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,040.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,960.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.
Insider Transactions at Bunzl
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.