Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNZL. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.34) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.22) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.59) to GBX 3,375 ($42.15) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.92).

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.75) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,142 ($39.24). The stock had a trading volume of 461,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,040.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,960.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.37, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.29), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($486,516.25). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.29), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($486,516.25). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.49), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,049.18). Insiders have sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

