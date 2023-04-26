Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Expands By 563.8%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

ANDR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,039. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.