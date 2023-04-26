Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Expands By 563.8%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %
ANDR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,039. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Andrea Electronics
