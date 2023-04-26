Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Rises By 9,337.9%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 9,337.9% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Banyan Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Banyan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

