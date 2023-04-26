Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Declines By 66.7%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BNET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,351. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.