Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Grows By 307.3%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

BBSRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 3,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.58.

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

