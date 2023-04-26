Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Grows By 528.6%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 31,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,392. CSL has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

