Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 259.8%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 259.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBULF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,437. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

