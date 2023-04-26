Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Grows By 259.8%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 259.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBULF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,437. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Gratomic Company Profile
