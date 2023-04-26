Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Expands By 4,595.2%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 4,595.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

IMBBY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 78,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 6.59%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.