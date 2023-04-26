Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 62.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
OIIIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
O3 Mining Company Profile
