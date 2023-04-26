Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 62.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

OIIIF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

