Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Decreases By 60.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Postal Savings Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Postal Savings Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

