Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Drops By 55.4%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company engaged in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalton, OH.

