Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 65.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 19,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $153.00.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

SZKMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suzuki Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

