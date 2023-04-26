Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 63.4%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $695.62 million for the quarter.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

