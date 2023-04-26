Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 90.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 1.1 %

UMICY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,071. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

