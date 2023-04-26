Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Expands By 256.1%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 5,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

