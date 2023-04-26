Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Decreases By 50.3%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
VTHR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.17. 210,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,053. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $194.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
