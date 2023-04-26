Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Declines By 83.3%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Varta Price Performance

Varta stock remained flat at C$2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Varta has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.90.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.