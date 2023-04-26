Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Declines By 83.3%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Varta Price Performance
Varta stock remained flat at C$2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. Varta has a 1 year low of C$2.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.90.
Varta Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varta (VARTY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.