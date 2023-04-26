Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Expands By 2,200.0%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of XPAC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 10,068.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

