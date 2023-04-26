Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$803.80 million, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.251254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

