Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$803.80 million, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.251254 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
