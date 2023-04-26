Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

