Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. 52,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

