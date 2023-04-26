Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in April

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $72.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

