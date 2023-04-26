Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.99

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.99 and traded as high as $43.51. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 48,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $827.40 million, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 93.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

