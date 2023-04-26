Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.