Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 9,264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.7 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

SBMFF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

