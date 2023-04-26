Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,461,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 9,264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 874.7 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
SBMFF remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
