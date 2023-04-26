SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.

SITE Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $35,855,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 921,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 768,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

