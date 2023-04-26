Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 922,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,641. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

