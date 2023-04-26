SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

SLM Trading Up 1.7 %

SLM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 4,313,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

