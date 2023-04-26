SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.39. Approximately 1,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

