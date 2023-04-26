Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $420.37 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Sourceless has a market cap of $420.37 million and $188.52 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,185.51 or 0.99981475 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002350 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02045744 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

