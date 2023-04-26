Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 76610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Spark Power Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About Spark Power Group

(Get Rating)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.