SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

