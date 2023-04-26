SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.